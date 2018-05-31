Salman to launch Zaheer Iqbal, gives life lessons

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Superstar Salman Khan, who has launched many people in the film industry, is now set to launch Zaheer Iqbal in a yet untitled Kashmir-set love story. He has advised the young actor to give his best and be respectful and loyal to those he loves and those who love him.

On Wednesday, Salman had teased fans with a photograph on social media, with a playful child in his arms.

It turns out Zaheer doesn’t come from a film family, but his father and Salman have been childhood friends, read a statement.

Salman tweeted on Thursday: “How these kids grow up so soon… Always keep giving your best Zaheer no matter what. Stand tall and always bend backwards for those you love and those who love you. Remember this that the most important thing in life is respect and loyalty.”

The superstar also shared a photograph of his friend Iqbal.

“As a teen he was my bank, I still owe him Rs 2,011. Thank God he did not take interest,” he quipped.

Salman Khan Films is producing the film along with Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde of Cine1 Studios.

The movie, directed by Nitin Kakkar, will go on floors in September.

Salman, who is also launching his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma with “Loveratri”, even did a photoshoot of Zaheer.

Excited about the project, Kakkar said: “Zaheer’s level of commitment towards his work is great. He will go a very long way”.

Salman, on the other hand, is ready with his Eid release for the year “Race 3”. He has joined the “Race” franchise for the first time and will be featuring with Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Anil Kapoor.