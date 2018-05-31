Rs 300-crore tourism plan

SHILLONG: The state government is seeking over Rs 300 crore from the Centre for development of tourism circuits in far-flung areas.

Tourism Minister Metbah Lyngdoh said Rs 100 crore each for Khasi, Jaintia and Garo Hills will be sought from the Centre.

Lyngdoh told reporters that the state government is looking at areas beyond Sohra and Mawlynnong to tap tourism potential.

“Not only waterfalls but we are also focusing on rock formations, hilltops, caves and mountains,” he said.

The proposals were submitted to Delhi and a meeting will be called in June,” Metabah added.