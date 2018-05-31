News Alerts
Reduced winning margin in Ampati worry for Cong: Conrad

By By Our Reporter

 

SHILLONG: After suffering defeat in the by-election to Ampati Assembly constituency in the state, Chief Minister and NPP president, Conrad Sangma felt that the result of the by-election was a concern for the Congress as the winning margin had come down from  8000  in the last Assembly polls to only around 3000  votes.

The Congress was successful to retain Ampati which is considered  as the  bastion  for  Leader of Opposition, Mukul Sangma, by a reduced margin of  only 3191  votes.

Speaking to media persons shortly after the results of Ampati  by-election  were declared,  Conrad Sangma said that nothing went wrong with NPP since Ampati constituency was held by Mukul Sangma for the last  25  years  and It was  clear that people there wanted to continue with that and party (NPP) respected the mandate of the people.

Sangma, however,  was happy with the fact that NPP improved its position in Ampati and it was the Congress which should be concerned over the fact that their winning margin had dropped down to  around 3000.

Sangma also rubbished the speculations that the win for Congress in Ampati would bring ramifications in the NPP and the coalition government saying the NPP has its own  20 MLAs and their government is a  38-member coalition.

“All are committed to this coalition and recently even an independent MLA has joined UDP and our coalition,” he said

Admitting that a victory in Ampati would have been positive for the coalition and the government, he, however, claimed that the win for Congress in Ampati would not affect his Government in any way.

Refusing to admit that the loss in Ampati was a jolt for the NPP, he said that it was a tough battle and NPP fought it very hard.

He also congratulated the Congress candidate, Miani D Shira and thanked all the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) leaders who campaigned for the NPP candidate in Ampati.

 

 

