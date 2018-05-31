PAC annoyed over delayed response to CAG reports

SHILLONG: The overspending by the state government beyond the budget provision for the last several years was over Rs 949 crore while as many as 17 departments are yet to submit their replies to the audit observations of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

Moreover, as many as 273 replies are yet to be received from various government departments since 2008-09 on the findings of CAG.

These issues were discussed by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in its meeting held on Wednesday.

The PAC expressed anguish over the state departments not responding to the findings of the CAG.

PAC chairman Charles Pyngrope (Congress) said the departments should have sent the replies to the Assembly in time in response to the audit observations by the AG but they did not do so in many cases.

The normal procedure is that after the replies, the PAC examines these and recommends action against erring officials or regularise adverse remarks after the department provides sufficient reasons against the audit observations.

“It is a matter of concern that 17 departments had not sent replies to the audit. Observations till date,” Pyngrope said.

The observations of the AG were regarding wasteful expenditure, over-expenditure and others.

Pyngrope said once the fund is accounted in the budget, the government cannot spend more.

“If at all the government spends more, the reason should be cited by the concerned departments,” the PAC chairman said, revealing the overspending of over Rs 949 crore by the government.

PAC member HM Shangpliang (Congress) expressed unhappiness over the departments not submitting as many as 273 replies to audit observations since 2008-09.

It was on April 23 this year that the PAC was constituted with Pyngrope as the chairman and legislators Shangpliang, Rakkam Sangma (NPP), Nujorki Sungoh (UDP) and Renikton Tongkhar (HSPDP) as members.

Later, on May 15, the PAC held its first meeting attended by Principal Accountant General, who apprised the committee regarding the undue delay on the part of government departments to send replies to the audit observations.

On Wednesday’s meeting, besides Chief Secretary Y Tsering, senior state government and Assembly officials were also present.