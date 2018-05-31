NPP all set to wrest Ampati from Congress

SHILLONG: The ruling National People’s Party (NPP) in Meghalaya is all set to wrest the Ampati Assembly constituency from the Opposition Congress’ grip as the ruling party’s candidate, Clement G Momin is leading decisively against the Congress rival Miani D Shira after fourth round of counting of votes till now on Thursday.

The by-election to Ampati Assembly constituency in Garo Hill was held on May 28. The constituency was considered a citadel of the Congress given that former Chief Minister and the incumbent Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, Dr Mukul Sangma had been representing the constituency for the last 25 years consecutively. Mukul Sangma had won from Ampati for the sixth time on February 27 Assembly polls, but later vacated the seat as he had won from Songsak constituency too.

The Congress fielded Mukul Sangma’s daughter , 27-year-old Miani D Shira, a green horn in politics, in the by-election while the NPP fielded Clement G Monmin who was supported by all the other constituents of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) including UDP, HSPDP, PDF and the BJP.

On May 28, Ampati had registered approximately 90.42 percent voter turnout in the by-election.