Muscle and money power failed to turn Congress supporters away, says Miani

TURA: Victorious Congress candidate Miani D Shira has acknowledged the support received by the people for the Congress and ridiculed the opposition NPP alliance accusing it of using money and muscle power to try and defeat it in its bastion of Ampati constituency.

“This was an election the likes of which have never been seen before. It was completely different from any previous elections,” said the newly elected Congress legislator hinting at the events that unfolded before polling day during her victory speech outside her home after results had been declared.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters, Miani D Shira said, “Despite use of money and muscle power they could not prevent the support of 14,259 voters who reposed their faith in me and the Congress party. This election is a victory of the people of Ampati,” said the new legislator and eldest daughter of Mukul Sangma much to the cheers and applaud of the crowds which had packed every empty space available in and around their house.

She said that the Congress and its supporters had fought hard to retain Ampati and assured the people that the fruits of development would reach them.

“We have all fought very hard in this election. Now we will work to bring the fruits of development to every nook and corner of Constituency,” said Miani D Shira.

Her legislator parents, Mukul Sangma and Dikkanchi D Shira, who were away in Tura when counting was taking place arrived in Ampati in the afternoon and was greeted by jubilant supporters. Both mother and father hugged and congratulated their daughter on her entry into the political limelight representing Ampati, a constituency that has elected her father for six consecutive times.