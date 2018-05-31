MDA not ad hoc, to complete full term: Hek

SHILLONG: The senior minister in MDA, AL Hek, has slammed former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma for terming the NPP-led coalition as ad hoc government.

“The present government is strong. We will complete the full five years. We are here to stay and MDA government will last,” Hek told reporters on Wednesday. To a question, Hek said the Congress may try all means to topple the MDA government but asserted that it will not succeed.

“We are a close knit team working together and have the same responsibility,” Hek said. He also said that even if there is a change at the Centre in 2019, this would not affect the MDA coalition.

The BJP leader asserted that the BJP led NDA will come into power after the 2019 polls and Narendra Modi will still be the Prime Minister. To a question on petrol and diesel price hike, Hek said other than this the positive points of the BJP government are many.

“See the development taking place all over the country. There is a significant improvement in the road, rail and air connectivity in the North East after BJP came to power,” he said.

BJP to contest Shillong, Tura

Hek said in the Lok Sabha polls, he wanted the party to field candidates in Shillong and Tura. However, he left the final decision to the national leadership of the party.