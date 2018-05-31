Kathua rape-murder accused shifted to Pathankot ahead of trial

Jammu, May 31 (IANS) Seven of the eight accused in the Kathua rape and murder case were shifted to Pathankot on Thursday before the beginning of their trail.

The seven accused are alleged mastermind Sanji Ram, his son Vishal Jangotra, Vishal’s friend from Rasana village, a sub-inspector of police, a head constable and two special police officers (SPOs).

The eighth accused is a juvenile and his trial is being held separately in Kathua.

The trial of the case was shifted to Pathankot by the Supreme Court on the plea of the victim’s father.

The apex court also directed the district and sessions judge Pathankot to hold the trial in-camera on a daily basis without any adjournment.

The eight-year-old victim was abducted, held prisoner in a religious place, repeatedly raped and brutally murdered.

Two senior ministers of the ruling PDP-BJP coalition had to resign following their participation in a rally in favour of the accused.