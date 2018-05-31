High voter turnout in Ampati raises curiosity

From CK Nayak

NEW DELHI: The results of Ampati by-election can go either way, but the turn out which is one of the highest in the country, has raised curiosity not about the ultimate verdict but why voters in the North East come out to exercise their franchise in such high numbers in most polls.

In the recent by-poll for the Ampati assembly constituency, the voter turnout stood at an impressive 90.55%. In fact, all three states from the North East which went to the polls this year recorded high voter turnout. In the Left-ruled Tripura, the voter turnout was at 89.8 percent followed by Manipur, (85 per cent) and Nagaland (75 per cent).

In comparison, the high-profile Karnataka elections saw a voter turnout of 67%, while in the 2014 general elections, the average voter turnout across all nine phases was a mere 66.38%.

In a data analysis of voter turnout across Indian elections, since 1961 there had been 41 instances when the voter turnout was above 80% out of which 30 have been in the North East. Some critics could immediately point to lower population density as one of the reasons. In a data analysis of voter turnout across Indian elections, since 1961 there had been 41 instances when the voter turnout was above 80% out of which 30 have been in the North East. Some critics could immediately point to lower population density as one of the reasons.

Prima facie, it would seem that lack of economic development, years of insurgency and the consequent clampdown by the armed forces, allied with draconian laws like the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, should have resulted in a feeling of consternation against the existing political system, which would consequently result in a low voter turnout. But the consistent figures suggest that this is not the case, and in fact, voter turnout in the remote and backward region is significantly higher than other regions across India.

High figures registered, especially before the advent of electronic voting machines must be viewed with suspicion because of widespread booth rigging. But even after EVM, the voting percentage in the region continues to remain high.

A look into the past shows except for a brief period in the early 1980s when insurgent groups wreaked havoc against anyone who defied their call for boycotting elections, the trend of high voter turnout has remained consistent. For starters, who are mostly youths, the government remains the biggest employer in the region in the absence of big industries and large scale farming.

Participation in the political process, therefore, is critical to preserve and maintain such economic opportunities, analysts feel. The voters may not like the system, but they know it is a vital part of their livelihood, a political observer said.

The emergence of alternative political outfits besides the once-dominant Congress has also opened more avenues for voters to cast their ballot. Vibrant student movements in the Northeastern states led to the creation of regional parties like the Bodoland People’s Front and Asom Gana Parishad , Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement and the Naga People’s Front.

Candidates standing for elections in the North East are also among some of the richest. In many cases, the candidates personally try to help his voters with material help and indulge in community feasts during the campaigning which precedes polling.

Another reason pointed out by many academics is higher literacy besides low population, especially in assembly constituencies.

In Sikkim, for example, the average population per constituency is 17,447. Mizoram has an average population of 22,214 per constituency compared to Karnataka where the average is 235,940.

But like the rest of the country, the high voter turnout has not given any indication of the incumbency factor, the analysts agree. It has been observed that in the North East with small number of voters, it is the candidate’s personal interaction with them matters most, neither his party nor his ideology.

Former RBI chief Raghuram Rajan recently said because of money power too, there can be high turnout.