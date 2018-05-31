Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her ‘stripper name’

Los Angeles, May 31 (IANS) Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, along with some other celebrities, shared their “stripper names” on Instagram in response to a hilarious social media experiment.

Paltrow got other celebrities intrigued in their “stripper names” after she commented on an Instagram post by CrazyBitchProbs, that read, “Your stripper name is the colour of your underwear and the last thing you ate.”

Paltrow, 45, said hers was “Grey fried rice”, as captured by Instagram page CommentsByCelebs, reports people.com.

After seeing the actress’ response on CommentsByCelebs, actress Kelly Ripa, 47, shared her name, “Black lace Bonbon”.

Her husband, Mark Consuelos of “Riverdale”, also joined in, writing: “Black cod and risotto.”

Actor-singer Nick Lachey gave fans insight into his dietary habits and undergarments by writing, “Black Pepperoni Pizza”, while actress Rumer Willis wrote “Yellow Spaghetti Belmondo.”

Paltrow is on a holiday with fiance Brad Falchuk.