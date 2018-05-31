Gaj Yatra campaign inspires people

TURA: “Gaj Yatra” – the IFAW-WTI campaign in collaboration with Department of Forest and Environment, Govt. of Meghalaya, moves across five elephant corridors , generating policy and public support to help secure Right of Passage for India’s National Heritage Animal, the Asian elephant. After a flag-off from Tura with key policy makers and village nokmas in attendance, Gaj Yatra takes its mascot “Gaju” to schools in elephant corridors to engage and inspire the next generation of nature conservationists to pledge their support and take positive action.