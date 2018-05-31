Cops face tough time in controlling mob at Motphran in Shillong

SHILLONG: It was complete lawlessness as situation turned violent in Motphran and nearby areas after a local person was allegedly beaten up for hitting a girl in Punjabi Lane in the city with the vehicle he was driving.

The situation flared up in the evening after a person had been beaten up in Punjabi lane earlier in the morning.

Some residents of Punjabi Lane said that a Government-owned bus hit a girl in the locality in the morning and the person who was driving the vehicle even used foul language in the heat of the moment.

Following the incident, there was heated argument and the person was reportedly roughed up and the matter was later comprised

However, situation turned volatile in the evening when a large group of around 200-300 unruly persons came towards Punjabi Lane. As the police was deployed in the area, the mob started pelting stones at the police personnel who had to bear the brunt.

As the situation turned worse, more forces were requisitioned and the local police was surprise at the sudden turn of events.

Later, anti-riot vehicles and fire tenders were deployed in the area and police had to burst tear gas shells in the area to disperse the mob.

It was also seen that hooligans were throwing stones at around 40-50 police personnel who were stationed in Motphran and a time came arson attempts were also made by the mob. The police after coordinating with the fire tenders rushed towards the hooligans to disperse them.

Soon after the incident, police put up a naka check at GS road and did not allowed any vehicle to go towards Motphran.

Meanwhile, some hooligans also came to a few journalists who were covering the happenings and warned them not to record their photos saying, “ Don’t show our picture.”

At the time of the incident , one journalist was also hit by stones and was given three stitches in the hospital.