MEGHALAYANews Alert

Conrad to show way to observe World Environment Day

By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The Chief Minister Conrad Sangma plans to walk and not ride a vehicle to mark the observation of World Environment Day on June 5.

He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the State Skills competition on Thursday in which he threw a challenge to the students to come up with a unique idea to ensure some benefit to the environment.

The CM said who resides at 3rd mile said, “I plan to walk and not take vehicle. I will be walking. This will reduce consumption of fuel and emission of CO2, I will not use geyser and take a bath with cold water. I will also not watch TV.”

He added there will be no plastics in his office and people will not find plastic bottles in his office.

 

