Conrad releases book on Peter G Marbaniang

SHILLONG: A book on the life of one of the political stalwarts of the State, Late Peter Garnette Marbaniang was released here in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

The book titled “Peter Garnette Marbaniang- A life in service to the people” was released by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in the presence of the family members of Late Marbaniang and MLAs of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

The book has been authored by Andrew Simons, Commissioner and Secretary of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

Speaking on the occasion, Andrew Simons recalled that it was a challenge for him to write a book on the late leader and he has mainly focused on his role as the Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

Former Home Minister and the son of Peter Garnette Marbaniang, Robert Lyngdoh who was also present during the release of the book said, “Our father‘s voice still reverberates in our ears.”

He recalled that his late father had taught him the principle of building bridges instead of building walls and he has tried to follow the principles of his late father by being accessible to all.

“As the representative, the moment you build a wall, you lose the sense for which you are elected,” the former Home Minister said.

The local MLA from East Shillong and the daughter of Late Peter Garnette Marbaniang, Ampareen Lyngdoh took pride in saying that they she and the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma are the successor of two great leaders of the state.

She also said that her father had little time for the family as he gave more time to the people of the state.

Late Peter Marbaniang was a member of in the Lok Sabha from 1989 to 1996

He was also a member of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly between 1972 and 1983 besides had also served as a minister in the State government from 1975 to 1983

He was also re-elected to the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly between 1988 and 1989, served as the Speaker.