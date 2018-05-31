China lauds India, Pakistan for implementing border ceasefire

Beijing, May 31 (IANS) China on Thursday lauded India and Pakistan for deciding to halt cross border firing and “fully implement” the ceasefire pact agreed between the two neighbours in 2003.

Earlier on Tuesday, New Delhi and Islamabad agreed to implement the ceasefire pact after persistent crackling of gunfire and mounting casualties on both sides.

“We have noted relevant reports and we commend these positive actions taken by the two sides,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said when asked about the development.

“We hope that they properly resolve their disputes through dialogue and consultation and maintain regional peace and stability,” Hua added.

India and Pakistan have a long-standing dispute over Kashmir, a part of which is under control of Pakistan.

The Line of Control (LoC) is the 776-kilometre de facto border between Pakistan and India.