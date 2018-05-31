ASWA for setting up of JNVs in North and West Garo Hills

TURA: The A’chik Students’ Welfare Association (ASWA) has submitted a memorandum to Union HRD Minister, Prakash Javadekar urging him to look into the establishment of a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) in West and North Garo Hills districts.

Pointing out that a large number of population in Garo Hills come under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category, the association said that there were few institutions to cater to the education needs of the people.

The association sought the establishment of a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Institution in the two districts as it felt that schools under it were more capable of providing quality education to the people.