Ampati by-poll result today

SHILLONG: The result of the Ampati by-election will be known on Thursday.

The counting will begin from 8 AM and the result is expected to be announced by 12 noon.

There will be five rounds of counting of votes. The constituency which went for by-polls on May 28 witnessed a triangular contest between Congress’s Miani D Shira, NPP’s Clement G Momin and Independent candidate, Subhankar Koch.

Former CM Mukul Sangma, who also won from Songsak besides Ampati, decided to vacate the Ampati seat where he has been elected for six consecutive years, to make way for his 27-year-old daughter, Miani D Shira.