American televangelist asking followers to buy him private jet

Washington, May 31 (IANS) An American televangelist is asking his followers to chip in so his ministry can purchase a brand new Dassault Falcon 7X, which costs about $54 million, after having a divine conversation with Jesus Christ, the media reported.

Louisiana-based Jesse Duplantis, leader of Jesse Duplantis Ministries and the owner of three other private jets, has said that the planes get him closer to God — both literally and figuratively — and during the conversation, Jesus asked for the new aircraft by name, reports CNN.

“It was one of the greatest statements the Lord ever told me, he said, ‘Jesse do you want to come up where I’m at? I want you to bleed me for a Falcon 7X’,” Duplantis said in a video published on his website.

Duplantis goes on to tell his followers that jets, especially nice ones with good fuel efficiency, allow him and his ministries to reach more people around the world.

“All it’s gonna do is it’s going to touch people, it’s going to reach people, it’s going to change lives one soul at a time…

“I really believe that if Jesus was physically on the earth today, he wouldn’t be riding a donkey,” he added with a chuckle.

In the video, Duplantis also shows his followers a photo of him standing beside his other three jets: a Cessna Citation 500, an IAI Westwind II, and a Dassault Falcon 50, CNN reported.

Under the portrait is a quote, which he proudly reiterates: “It’s not about possessions, it’s about priorities.”