Unprecedented security for counting of votes in Ampati

SHILLONG: Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor on Tuesday convened a meeting with the police to discuss security arrangements for the counting of votes in Ampati on Thursday from 8 am.

Kharkongor said it was informed by police that one company of the Central Armed Paramilitary Force (CAPF) was being retained in Ampati for guarding strong room, besides providing security cover in the innermost cordon of counting centre, which is at the DC’s office in Ampati.

Police will put in place a three-tier security cordon with CAPF in the innermost cordon followed by state armed police in the middle and district armed police in the outermost cordon.

Security will also be provided to the winning candidate. In addition, in view of high-pitched campaign witnessed, additional security measures will be put in place to prevent post-poll clashes.

A DIG-level officer will be posted to supervise and monitor security and law and order arrangements, the official said.

The district election officer will arrange for videography surveillance teams outside counting centre and record in camera all movements and potential trouble mongers.

There will be webcasting both inside the counting hall and outside the counting centre premises.

Night vigil and patrolling will be intensified in the evening hours to curb any potential clashes between rival supporters, Kharkongor said.

These additional layers of security have been arranged to instill confidence in the minds of the candidates and voters in the context of the intensity of campaign witnessed in recent days, Kharkongor added.