UDP chief calls for united regional force

SHILLONG: UDP president Donkupar Roy has said if the regional parties join hands, they can rule the state again.

Roy, who was speaking to reporters after Independent MLA SK Sunn became an associate member of UDP on Monday, stressed the need for complete unity of regional parties for revamping politics in Meghalaya.

He rued over the waning influence of the regional forces with time.

“There are many reasons why the influence of regional parties declines. It will pose a threat to the future of the state if they do not unite,” he said, adding, “The members of UDP yearn for the unity of all regional entities and like-minded leaders. If there is unity, we hope to rule the state again.”

According to Roy, discussions and talks are important while mulling the idea of unity. He appealed to others to be associated with the party.

Expressing happiness at Sunn’s association with the party, Roy said the move will strengthen the hold of regional parties in the state.

Meanwhile, Sunn who won the Assembly election in February as an Independent candidate, said he chose to be associated with UDP to bring all-round development in the state.

With Sunn raising questions in the last Assembly session, he said being in the ruling side, there would be no restriction for him to follow up on the issues he has raised in the Assembly.