Tangkhul NGOs demand probe into girl’s murder

SHILLONG: A conglomeration of Tangkhul NGOs on Thursday petitioned the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma asking him to direct the competent law enforcing agency of the state to conduct an inquiry into the recovery of the dead body of Leiyaton Soro

Different NGOs including Tangkhul Catholic community, Tangkhul Students’ Union , Tangkhul Elders’ Forum and Naga Elders’ Forum in the memorandum to the Chief Minister said that she had gone out in the afternoon of May 26 after returning from her duty but she failed to return to her home. Her brother accordingly filed a missing complaint at Laitumkhrah Police Station.

The petition said that the injuriers inflicted on her body indicated abduction, torture, rape and murder by the culprits

Stating that such crime has no place in a comity of nation governed by the rule of law like India, the petition added that the criminality meted out to the innocent girl posed grave threat to the safety and security of women in the state and if left unchecked would be detrimental to the students’ community in Shillong in particular.