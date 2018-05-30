News Alerts
MEGHALAYA News Alert

Tangkhul NGOs demand probe into girl’s murder

By By Our Reporter

 

SHILLONG: A conglomeration of  Tangkhul NGOs on Thursday petitioned the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma asking him to direct the competent law enforcing agency of the state to conduct an inquiry into the   recovery of the dead body of Leiyaton Soro 

Different NGOs including Tangkhul Catholic community, Tangkhul Students’ Union , Tangkhul Elders’ Forum  and Naga Elders’ Forum  in the memorandum to the Chief Minister said that  she had gone  out in the afternoon of May 26  after returning from her duty but she failed to return to her home. Her brother accordingly  filed a missing complaint at Laitumkhrah Police Station.

The petition said that the injuriers inflicted on her body indicated  abduction, torture, rape and  murder by the culprits

Stating that such crime has no place in a comity of nation governed by the rule of law like India, the petition  added that the criminality meted out to the  innocent girl posed grave threat to the safety and security of women in the state and if left unchecked would be detrimental to the students’ community in Shillong in particular.

 

 

