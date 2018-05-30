SP cautions against lottery fraud in the name of KBC

TURA: West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police (SP), M G R Kumar has cautioned citizens against fake information of lottery winnings being circulated by persons pretending to be officials of the popular TV Show, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepatti’ on social media Whatsapp.

According to the police chief, unsuspecting people are given a lottery number along with a Whatsapp contact number usually starting with the code 0092 or 0091 and later informed that they have won Rs 25,00,000/- or so along with an audio message of the ‘Kaun Banega Crorepatti’ show.

“When the victim calls them on the given Whatsapp number, they are given another contact number to sound convincing. When the victim calls the number, they are asked to transfer some money to an Indian Bank Account for processing their claim,” the SP said.

According to Kumar, one of the excuses they use is that transfers have to be made for tax payments. Another victim was even asked to transfer the money if he wanted KBC host Amitabh Bachan to hand over the cheque personally.

The police chief while urging citizens not to believe any caller’s claim of such prize money has requested them to approach the nearest police station/outpost /beat house or the Cyber Crime Investigation Center for assistance at Telephone Number- 913651-222461 or email at [email protected]