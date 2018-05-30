Opening of defence roads help traffic flow

SHILLONG: The traffic situation on the MES-Anjalee-Rhino-Civil Hospital route has seen improvement with the opening of the Defence roads following an order from Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

A senior cop from the Traffic Department said improvement can be seen ever since the roads were opened and traffic is normal on the stretch except in the peak evening hours. The situation has also improved for pedestrians who are able to reach Police Bazar easily through Pine Walk.

In addition, the Shillong Traffic Department has also started the process of lane driving in Police Bazar and hoardings have been put up at the Khyndailad junction to regulate traffic in the area.

The official also spoke on the need to raise awareness on zebra crossing.

“The Education Department can play a role by creating awareness through textbooks in schools and colleges about zebra crossings,” the official said. Necessary directions will be given to traffic cops to ensure that zebra crossings are free of vehicles so that pedestrians can cross easily, he added.

Meanwhile, the Raid Laban Sports, Social & Cultural Organisation thanked Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for reopening the defence roads for public use. The organisation further requested her to consider returning the Garrison Ground back to the people of the state under the guardianship of the Sports Department and care of the Laban Sports Club which has been the custodian of the ground for decades until it was taken over by Defence authorities.