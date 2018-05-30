Nurse’s body recovered from Umiam

SHILLONG: The body of a girl with face blackened recovered from a downhill cliff along Guwahati-Shillong National Highway on Tuesday afternoon has been identified as that of a nurse from a city hospital.

Police said her body was pulled out from Ryndangbriew viewpoint.

According to the police, she was a Naga girl working as a nurse in the city hospital.

Later, it was known that the girl, identified as 28-year-old Leiyaton Soro, was working at Nazareth Hospital.

Soro was from Ukhrul district in Manipur and lived in Lower Nongrim Hills here.

Though initially it was said the girl was missing since May 26, police are still confused over the date as the body should not have decomposed so early if the girl had gone missing on May 26.

The Facebook account of Soro shows the last post was on April 19.

Despite conducting search at the site, no clue was found by the police.

Police suspect that the girl was murdered but added that nothing could be said until the postmortem report is received.