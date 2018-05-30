NIELIT sets up medical electronic lab

SHILLONG: In order to augment capacity building and skill development in the electronics and allied area National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Shillong has set up a Medical Electronics Laboratory at NIELIT Shillong for Testing, Calibration, Repairing and Maintenance of Medical Electronics Equipments of various Hospitals in Meghalaya.

NIELIT is also providing training to para-medical and medical staff of various government as well as private hospitals of the state and the youth of the state in testing, calibration and repairing of various medical electronics equipments, so as to solve the major problems faced by the Hospitals and patients due to non-operable defective hospital equipment.

In this connection, NIELIT under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in collaboration with the department of Bio-Medical Engineering, NEHU organised a one-day workshop on “Present Trends in Healthcare Technology”.

The programme aimed to create awareness amongst participants from various streams regarding advancements in healthcare technology and future job prospects in the field.

The workshop will also focus on the role played by innovation in sustainable health.

A special course being imparted under the government funded project is known as “Repair & Maintenance of ECG and ICCU Equipment” which is a 300 hours course and topics covered include basics electrical & electronics engineering, circuit design, simulation software, biomedical engineering, essential medical equipment, hospital safety precautions, equipment troubleshooting

NIELIT Shillong is a front runner in promoting Digital India initiatives in the state of Meghalaya by providing basic digital literacy courses like Certificate Course on Computer Concepts (CCC) and Basic Computer Course (BCC). Besides, it is also imparting short-term courses on PC assembly, digital literacy course to state government employees and IT ‘O’ & A Level Long term courses.