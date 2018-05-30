News Capsule

Meeting

The Gour Nitai Singha (GNS), Laban will hold its general body meeting on June 3 from 5 pm onwards for the new Utsav Committee.

Competition

Sibujer Dol will be organising the 1st Inter Shillong “Craft and think & write poetry competition” on June 2 at Laban Bengalee Boys’ Higher Secondary School to celebrate the 157th Birth Anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore and the 119th birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam from 10am and 2 pm respectively.

Book release

A book titled “Peter Garnette Marbaniang – A Life in Service to the People” authored by Andrew Simons, Commissioner & Secretary, Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will be released on May 31 the Deputy Speaker T D Shira at the Assembly Building.