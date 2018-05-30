MDA justifies opposition to Citizenship Bill

SHILLONG: The NPP-led MDA government has justified the Cabinet opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

In response to the Assam BJP president criticising the Meghalaya government for opposing the Bill, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Tuesday the government was acting based on the wishes of the people.

The Assam BJP leader had said the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) wanted only the views of the people and not of the government.

However, Tynsong said the Assam leader should understand that the government is of the people and for the people and there is no separate entity.

“We have to respect the people of our state. Be it Congress or any other elected government, people’s aspirations have to be understood as it is the people who made the government,” Tynsong said.

To a question, Tynsong said JPC had communicated to the government regarding the meeting in Shillong. “We arranged the meeting and informed the stakeholders,” he said.

BJP minister AL Hek said it was a collective decision to oppose the Bill conserving the sentiments of the people.