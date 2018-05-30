ISRAEL GAZA BORDER: An Israeli tank drives along the border with the Gaza strip, on Israel-Gaza Border, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired at least 50 rockets and mortars into southern Israel on Tuesday, the largest barrage since the 2014 war between Israel and Hamas. Tensions have soared over the past two months as the Palestinians have held mass protests along the Gaza-Israel frontier. Israeli fire has killed more than 100 Palestinians and wounded thousands at the protests since March. (AP/PTI)