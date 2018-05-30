Irani rejects NEC shutdown ‘rumours’

SHILLONG: Union Textiles Minister Smriti Zubin Irani has denied reports that the Centre is planning to shut down the North Eastern Council (NEC) saying she has not heard anything in this regard.

“No, I think it’s a rumour I have heard no such news. I will not answer on rumours,” the BJP leader said while responding to queries here during a press conference on Tuesday.

When asked about the hike in petrol and diesel prices, Irani said, “I will only say one thing like Amit Shah that a time-bound solution will be given by my colleague in the government. I am sure he will be available for question from the press. I will also assure you that these numbers that we are talking about are numbers that were possible only because of good governance under the leadership of the Prime Minister.”

Denouncing the previous Congress-led UPA government, the minister said the present government addressed the economic problems and the burden of debt following the series of scams under the UPA.

‘No Cong comeback’

Irani rubbished the claim of the Congress that it would come back to power at the Centre in 2019.

She said since Congress lost many states and local polls, there is no chance for Congress president Rahul Gandhi to revive the party and come back to power.

She also said Rahul “gives speeches about development but in his own constituency, he inaugurated a passport office initiated by Modi”.

NE weavers

Stating that the largest number of handloom weavers is in the North East, Irani alleged that in 2009, the Congress knew that out of all the weaver families, only one per cent received higher education.

“It is under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through NIOS and IGNOU, the government now pays 75 per cent fees to the weavers’ families,” she said, adding that this is 48 years of apathy of one family versus 48 months of good governance.

Continuing her tirade of criticisms, the textile minister said earlier only announcements were made about fund allocation without a road map but now there is a forum called NITI Aayog where administrators, academicians and scientists sit together and brainstorm about each programme.

Asked about demonetization, she said that due to the move, militancy has come down.

She added that there had been reports from tribal areas where girls were kidnapped and sold to either a brothel or work as bonded labourer but now, “even a noble prize winner said because of clampdown on black money by demonetisation he has seen a reduction in these numbers”.

Irani maintained that the clamping down on black money is visible not only domestically but internationally and more countries are now sharing data on antecedent of those people who are stashing money overseas.