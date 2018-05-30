Governor inaugurates Kisanvani workshop

SHILLONG: A three-day Impact Assessment and Capacity Building Kisanvani Workshop for All India Radio (AIR) programme producers was inaugurated by the Governor of Meghalaya, Ganga Prasad at the ICAR complex at Umiam on Wednesday.

The workshop is being organised by the North Eastern Service of All India Radio Shillong and All India Radio, Jowai under the aegis of the Ministry of Agriculture, Co-operation and Farmer’s Welfare, Government of India and Directorate General, AIR, New Delhi and is being attended by Kisanvani programme producers from the Eastern and Northeastern stations of All India Radio.

The chief guest of the inaugural function, Ganga Prasad delivered the inaugural address, while Dr. N. Prasad, Director of ICAR delivered the welcome address.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor stated that the government of India has launched a number of schemes for the benefit and Welfare of those involved in the agricultural and allied sectors.

He also stressed on the need for such information to be disseminated by the various media especially All India Radio.