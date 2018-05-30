Garo Hills: HSSLC’s ‘lone ranger’ and SSLC’s ‘ splendid sixteen’ felicitated for outstanding performance

TURA: For a region used to a grey academic skyline, this was a momentous occasion. Not only had there had been a topper from the region, but its far-flung plain belts, very often given an ‘oversight’ had scripted incredible success stories. Acknowledgments were due and one of Tura’s century old socio-cultural organizations, the Tura Natya Samity, stepped in to do its bit.

In an impressive function attended by West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh and other dignitaries, the SSLC and HSSLC toppers from Garo Hills were felicitated on Tuesday. Truth is stranger than fiction , they say and lo and behold, in the felicitation programme, the magic thirteen gave way to the super sixteen , with the inclusion of three other toppers from the plain belts ,who had been given an inadvertent ‘miss’ by the media, till MBOSE revealed their identities.

Shahidul Islam Mondal and Ellora Rabha from Paragon English School in Tikrikilla and Bikash Barman from Hari Shanti Niketan Vidyalaya, Mahendraganj had secured the 12th, 15th and 13th positions, respectively, in the SSLC toppers list of the state.

The toppers were given due recognition for their achievements in the presence of their parents, teachers, head of schools and colleges, MBOSE officials, district administration officials, NGO leaders, students and other invited guests.

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh who was the Chief Guest on the occasion congratulated the toppers and lauded the efforts of the organizers for organizing such a programme. Raising his concerns over the dismal pass percentage, he said that while these sixteen could excel, it was worth a thought why the others failed!

MBOSE Controller of examinations, T R Laloo who attended the programme as Special Invitee, while sharing his thoughts on the occasion complimented the toppers and said that their journey begins from here. He described the SSLC as the mother of all exams and the toppers should strive to continue their pursuit of excellence lifelong.

Aeroville Secondary School Principal, Sane B Sangma and Headmaster of Sacred Heart Higher Secondary school, Williamnagar, Fr Nicholas were some of the other speakers who expressed their thoughts on the occasion.

Speaking on behalf of fellow toppers, Anurag Tewari, Nishtha Barman Hajong, Shatabhisha Paul, Aniket Modak, Al Amin Miah and Shahidul Islam Mondal were all praise for their teachers, parents and school management for their achievement.

During the programme, mementos and citations were also handed over to the toppers by the Chief Guest.