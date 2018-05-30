Drug peddler arrested

NONGSTOIN: The Police on Wednesday arrested a drug peddler from his resident at Dong Themiew of New Nongstoin.

Police officials said that on receiving information about drug peddling in an around Nongstoin town, the police track down to nabbed one of the main culprits involved in selling heroin in Nongstoin.

The drug peddler was identified as Bushwarborn Kharbani (24) a resident of New Nongstoin. Police also seized 10.15 grams of heroin from his possession along with a syringe used for and one serine use for consuming heroin.

Police official said that after they received a tip-off about his illegal activities that he used to run his business and sell drugs to the youth of Nongstoin, the police informed the Head of Localities of Dong Themiew and conducted a raid at the house of the supplier.

After he was arrested in the presence of elders of the locality and village volunteers over 10.15 grams of heroin was recovered.

The arrest was the outcome of a close cooperation of the responsible people of the locality and police. It was the third time that the police arrested those who involved in selling of heroin in Nongstoin.