Drive against carbide-ripened mangoes in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The food safety department, Kamrup (metro) district has stepped up operations against traders of calcium carbide-ripened mangoes, so far seizing around 18 quintals of such fruits from several godowns in two sites here.

“We have seized and destroyed close to 18 quintals of such mangoes, worth nearly Rs 90,000, since the past one week. Several godowns in Fancy Bazar and Adabari have been raided so far,” Samiran Baruah, food safety officer, told The Shillong Times on Wednesday.

A four member team comprising senior food safety officers, Tarun Chandra Das, Anil Sarma, Munindra Bhuyan along with Baruah are conducting the raids.

Calcium carbide is used for artificial ripening of fruits such as mangoes, bananas and papaya in quick time. The chemical contains arsenic and phosphorous, both of which are harmful to human health.

Natural ripening of fruits takes several days, luring a section of such traders to engage in short cuts at the cost of human health

“The mangoes we believe are from outside the state. But the some unscrupulous traders here keep such chemicals in small packets inside the cartons following which there is gas formation and heat generation, which eventually the fruit within 24 hours,” Baruah said.

The department would be carrying out surprise raids in the days to come.

“We cannot reveal the sites now as those engaged in such activity would be alerted,” he said.

As it is, the department carries out surprise raids on not only fruit and vegetable markets but restaurants, hotels and shops as well.

“We have hundreds of cased lodged against hotels and restaurants in the district,” he said.

Presence of such carbide-laced fruits is a concern for neighbouring Meghalaya as well where most of these fruits are transported from Guwahati.

“We carry out raids within our jurisdiction near the Meghalaya border. Generally, it is the milk that we inspect. But of late there are no complaints as such,” the official added.

The department however is battling manpower shortage.

Sources say that of the 59 posts across Assam, at least 22 are currently vacant.

“The posts of four designated officers, eight senior officer and, 10 general food safety officers are yet to be filled,” said a source in the department

Apart from inspection, the department is also involved in licensing, registration and other work. “The work load increases during festivals,” the source added.