Defence Minister visits forward posts on Myanmar border

GUWAHATI: Defence Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, who arrived at Dimapur on Tuesday for a visit to Spear Corps Zone, on Wednesday visited forward posts of the Assam Rifles along the Indo-Myanmar Border. She was accompanied by Lieutenant General Gopal R, General Officer Commanding Spear Corps.

The Defence Minister took stock of the prevalent conditions and ongoing operations of units deployed for border guarding operations at the forward posts. She was briefed by commanders operating on the ground. Having made a comprehensive assessment of the situation, over a cup of tea with the troops, the defence minister expressed immense satisfaction on the high standards of professionalism and dedication displayed by units and formations of Spear Corps responsible for operations along the Indo-Myanmar Border, according to a communiqué issued by Defence spokesman Col. C Konwer.

During the visit to forward areas, Sitharaman also interacted with local State Government functionaries and representatives of other security agencies. She also met with local community leaders of the area and appreciated their cooperation in maintaining security in the area.