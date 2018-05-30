Coal mining still continues in JH

JOWAI: The East Jaintia Hills Police arrested Shayam Rai (43) while he was found extracting coal from a coal quarry located at Jarain village near Sutnga in East Jaintia Hills on Tuesday.

In a similar incident, Khliehriat Police also detected Islam Uddin, Mahindra Das and Abdul Basir extracting coal from a coal quarry situated within the same village.

“The coal labourers were arrested for violation of the NGT order and action will be taken against the mine owners, police sources said.

With the arrest of several coal labourers while extracting coal in East Jaintia Hills, it has proven that coal mining still continues illegally violating the NGT order.