Boatman’s body found in Bangladesh

JOWAI: The body of a boatman who drowned in the Umngot river while saving tourists was found in Bangladesh on Tuesday morning.

Police said the body of Spainlious L Gadew (Lamin) of Shnongpdeng village was spotted by Bangladeshi villagers floating on the Piyain river, about 5km from Zero Point in Sylhet district.

Later, the Border Guards Bangladesh handed over the body to its counterpart BSF and the police.

Gadew, who was rowing a tourist boat on the Umngot with a group of tourists from Nagaland, drowned on Saturday when his boat capsized due to sudden flood. But he rescued all the tourists.