B E Wallang passes way

SHILLONG: B E Wallang, 89 years, President of Meghalaya Pensioners’ Association, passed away on Wednesday, May 30 at NEIGRIHMS. The funeral service will be held on Friday, June 1 at 1.30 P.M. at his residence at Bhagyakul, Laitumkhrah here. He will be laid to rest at Laitumkhrah Presbyterian Church cemetery, Lawjynriew.