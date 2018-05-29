Students allege harsh treatment at St George School

SHILLONG: Some boarders of St George School, Nongmynsong has petitioned CSWO president, Agnes Kharshiing alleging that they were harshly beaten in the school after which CSWO filed a fresh FIR with the police.

The students in the petition said that they were harshly beaten in the school for small mistakes like making a spelling mistake in black board, for being late in the Assembly by 2-3 minutes and even for speaking in the assembly.

The students also alleged that the principal tried to molest some students and teachers in the school and added that girls staying in the hostel were scared because of the incidents that had happened before. The petition also stated that the principal entered the rooms of the girls anytime

On the other hand, CSWO in the FIR filed on Tuesday stated that the investigation should be conducted by the in-charge of Nongmynsong outpost as the Principal was influential and the old staff of the outpost would not be free to investigate the matter freely.

Another FIR filed by Kharshiing also said that Simon Joseph in connivance with Kynthuplang Suna, ex warden of the school had intimidated some hostellers on May 27 who had given their statement to the police with regard to the FIR filed on May 26.

As per the FIR, the ex warden told the boys that the people who gave justification to a crime will not get government jobs and also told one of the boys that revenge would be taken against the children.

