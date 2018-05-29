People inconvenienced at Laitkor Post Office

SHILLONG: The general secretary of Laitkor Dorbar Pyllun drew the attention of the Post Master General, Shillong on the inconvenience faced by the people of Laitkor at the Post Office Laitkor Peak situated at Air Force Station Laitkor.

In a statement issued here, the general secretary, Helston Roy Kharkongor flagged issues that has obstructed the availability of using the services of the Post Office.

He pointed out that the Post Office road was not safe and inaccessible to the general public because the Air Force Station Laitkor Peak did not allow the people to approach the post office.

He also asserted that sometimes the candidates’ call letters, joining letters etc., gets delayed.

Kharkongor urged the Post Master General Shillong to solve their problems faced by the improper functioning of the Post Office at the earliest.