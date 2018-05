LAHORE: Pakistani former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, left, addresses a ceremony to commemorate the 20th anniversary of nuclear tests by Pakistan, with his daughter Maryam Nawaz in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, May 28, 2018. Pakistan conducted the nuclear tests during Sharif’s previous term as prime minister on May 28, 1998 as a response, to the nuclear tests by its arch-rival neighbor, India. (AP/PTI)