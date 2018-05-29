Female body recovered

SHILLONG: A body of a female was recovered from downhill cliff alongside Guwahati-Shillong National Highway on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the body was pulled from downhill cliff alongside national highway Ryndang briew viewpoint

According to Police, she was a Naga girl who was working as a nurse in a city hospital.

Though initially, it was said that the girl was missing since May 26 but police is still confused over the date since the body should not have decomposed so early if the girl had gone missing from May 26.

Thorough search was conducted at the spot, but no clue was found by the police.

Police suspected that the girl was murdered but nothing could be said until the postmortem report was received.