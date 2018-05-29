News Alerts
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Female body recovered

By By Our Reporter

 

SHILLONG:  A body of a female was recovered from downhill cliff alongside Guwahati-Shillong National Highway on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the body was pulled from downhill cliff alongside national highway  Ryndang briew viewpoint

According to Police, she was a Naga girl who was working as a nurse in a city hospital.

Though initially, it was said that the girl was missing since May  26  but police is still confused over the date since the body should not have decomposed so early if the girl had  gone missing   from May  26.

Thorough search was conducted at the spot, but no clue was found by the police.

Police suspected that the girl was murdered but nothing could be said until the postmortem report was received.

 

 

