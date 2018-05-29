Additional e-Services to be rolled out

TURA: The West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner has informed that the office will roll out additional e-Services which shall be provided in the electronic form to citizens with effect from June 11. This is being prepared as per the instructions issued by Information and Technology Department, Government of Meghalaya.

It may be mentioned that the e-Services will be for the issuance of Senior Citizens Certificate, Registration of Marriage, Registration or Renewal of Societies and District Selection Committee (DSC).

The Deputy Commissioner informed that the main objective of the e-Service is to facilitate the citizens in availing different services provided by the office of the Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills district in a transparent and citizen friendly manner.

The DC urged citizens to apply from Common Services Centre (CSC/ Rainbow), Kiosks, Internet Browsing Centre, Home and Public Facilitation Centre at Deputy Commissioners Office. To improve interface with citizens, relevant SMS will be triggered to the applicant during processing till completion of certificate, he added.

Citizens have been urged to apply online on the following websites-www.serviceonline.gov.in and www.westgarohills.gov.in.