Sohra Marathon to resume on Aug 25

GUWAHATI: Marathon runners in the Northeast are in for some “adventure in the rain” with the Sohra Marathon scheduled to resume in August after a year-long hiatus.

The Rotary Club of Shillong is organising the Rotary Sohra Marathon at Sohra on August 25 with the vision of establishing a sustainable community-centric annual event that encourages healthy lifestyles among the participants and promotes the culture of running.

The Sohra Marathon was first organised in 2015 and thereafter in 2016 under the aegis of Run Meghalaya. However, it could not be held in 2017 “for want of government support”.

“Apart from promoting healthy lifestyles and physical fitness, we are looking at promoting tourism by making it an annual event. We expect good participation from across the Northeast and the country. Some runners from Kenya are also likely to take part,” Kailash Varma, the chairman of the Rotary Sohra Marathon Committee told The Shillong Times here on Monday.

The marathon will comprise a full marathon (42km), half marathon (21km), 10km run and a 5km fun run. There will be seven age categories.

“There will be more than 15 water stations along the route characterised by hilly (both uphill and downhill) to relatively flatter land towards the end of the race,” Varma said.

Sohra is the second wettest place in the world after Mawsynram.

The marathon will be run on an internationally certified course, measured by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races. Modern chip timing systems would be used to record the timings.

Certificates of completion would be given to participants finishing the race in their respective categories.

“Authorities from the Limca Book of Records have in principle agreed to adjudicate the marathon. We are also having a lucky draw to increase participation. We have a website http://rotarysohramarathon.in/ where participants can register online,” Varma said.

As a part of its long-term vision, Rotary Club of Shillong will also initiate social projects related to education and sport in Sohra and its surrounding villages, including a run for the children of Saitsohpen.