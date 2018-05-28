Police yet to arrest school principal accused of improper behavior

SHILLONG: The principal of the St. George School, Nongmynsong Simon Joseph who is accused of allegedly beating a few students besides stalking an ex-assistant teacher and a student has not been arrested as of now since he is cooperating with the police in the investigation.

East Khasi Hills, SP Davis Marak said that the accused had not been arrested since he has been cooperating in the investigation and all the Sections of the IPC under which he has been booked attract jail terms below seven years.

Stating that the police have registered a case after the FIR was filed against the principal, the SP said that all the formalities were being completed including medical examination.

He also said that a notice has been issued to the accused Under Section 41 (A)

Earlier, CSWO president Agnes Kharshiing and a citizen Napoleon Mawphniang had filed an FIR against the principal of the St. George School , Nongmynsong Simon Joseph for allegedly beating a few students besides stalking an ex assistant teacher and a student.

The FIR filed by the two individuals with the Nongmynsong Police Station on Saturday said that one minor student staying in the hostel of the school was beaten by the principal in the hostel on Saturday by a stick.

According to the FIR, the principal also stalked an ex- assistant teacher who taught in the school and he allegedly touched her inappropriately besides hugging her and making similar advances to a student.

However, the principal has already denied the allegations