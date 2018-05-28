Mukul gave up Ampati to transform neglected Songsak

SHILLONG: Former Chief Minister and the incumbent Opposition leader, Mukul Sangma who left Ampati constituency has asserted that he has now shifted his responsibility to Songsak, a constituency which has been abandoned for long.

The Ampati by- polls which was held on Monday after Mukul Sangma resigned from the seat and retained Songsak.

He said that the reason behind his decision to leave Ampati was that he had nurtured and groomed Ampati constituency and now he had shifted his responsibility to Songsak which had been left neglected ever since the inception of the state.

Admitting that it will be difficult for him, he, however said that he had taken the responsibly of looking after Songsak since the socio economic transformation was needed across the state for the future generations.

It may be mentioned that former Chief Minister, Mukul Sangma had contested and won the February 27 Assembly elections from both Songsak and Ampati constituencies comprehensively

Later, Sangma decided to retain Songsak to pave way for her daughter, Miani D Shira to contest the elections from Ampati as the Congress candidate.

The by-poll to Ampati constituency, which has received unprecedented interest from all the political parties and leaders saw a high-voltage campaign from every political leader in the state who made their best efforts to woo the voters.