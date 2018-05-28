MDA to bring ordinance to exempt MUDA bylaws

SHILLONG: The state government will bring an ordinance to exempt areas under the jurisdiction of the district councils from the purview of MUDA building bylaws.

The matter had come up for discussion during the May 15 meeting between Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, KHADC and the headmen’s association.

The chief executive member of KHADC, P N Syiem said that the ordinance will help the government to exempt the scheduled areas from the existing MUDA bylaws.

Moreover, once the ordinance is promulgated, it will prevail over the order of Division Bench of the High Court of Meghalaya, Syiem said.

The court in its order had made MUDA building bylaws applicable to all areas.

Earlier, the chief minister had said the Law Department will go through all the legal aspects related to the matter.

According to the chief minister, while the district councils will frame the building bylaws, the Urban Affairs Department will ask the PHE Department and MeECL to ensure that permissions required are relaxed since people are not getting water and power connections.