MBoSE mulls review of board question papers

SHILLONG: With this year’s SSLC pass percentage not even touching 60% and the HSSLC percentage remaining stagnant at a notch above 74%, the MBoSE is planning to review the pattern of question papers for the board examinations.

In SSLC, out of 50,077 students appeared, the number of students passed is only 28,424 and the fate of the remaining 21,653 failed students remains uncertain.

The Executive Chairman of MBoSE, Pravin Bakshi, told The Shillong Times that a move has already been made to set question papers which will evoke the creativity of the students.

According to Bakshi, education is not memorising lessons, but it should spark critical thinking and moreover, the students should able to comprehend in their own language.

He said in addition to reviewing the pattern of question papers for class I to class X, in the context of class XI and XII science and commerce streams adopting NCERT syllabus, there will be new set of question papers.

Garo Hills yet to catch

up with rest of districts

The official pointed out that Garo Hills still needs special attention since the results of both SSLC and HSSLC were not encouraging compared to Khasi-Jaintia Hills region.

According to Bakshi, absenteeism of teachers and the system of ghost teachers in many of schools in parts of the state is a cause of concern.

The ghost teachers are those who are sent by the real teachers to teach on their behalf in their absence.

Other factors include untrained teachers and high dropout rate.

In SSLC this year, the district wise pass percentage is East Garo Hills (39.87), West Garo Hills (37.55) South Garo Hills (29.98), South West Garo Hills (26.65) and North Garo Hills (35.61).

However, other districts had pass percentage of over 70 with 79.04 for East Khasi Hills, 71.49 for West Khasi Hills, 74.45 for Ri-Bhoi, 72.94 for South West Khasi Hills, 75.55 for West Jaintia Hills and 73.10 for East Jaintia Hills.