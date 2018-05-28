FIR against Mukul for poll code violation

TURA: Songsak MLA and former chief minister Mukul Sangma has been accused of violating the election Model Code of Conduct by campaigning way past the given deadline and bribing the people of a village in South West Garo Hills to vote for the Congress.

An FIR has been filed in this regard with the Officer in-charge of Ampati Police Station by NPP leader, Ian Botham K Sangma.

As per the FIR, Sangma was still at Bollonggitok village on the night of May 26, way past the campaign deadline of 5 pm on the same day.

The FIR alleged that Sangma was allegedly intimidating the voters of the village and bribing them to vote for the Congress party.

“This is a clear violation of the election MCC. Strict action should be taken immediately against him,” the NPP leader said in the FIR.

Cong files counter FIR

After the complaint by NPP, the president of Block Congress Committee of South West Garo Hills, Grace Ch Sangma filed an FIR against Ian Botham Sangma by saying that the latter has nothing to do with Ampati as he is a resident of Tura.

According to the Congress compliant, Mukul Sangma never went to Bollonggitok village on Saturday.

The Congress sought the arrest of Ian Botham, who is not a voter of Ampati.