Expedite peace process, NDFB tells Centre

GUWAHATI: The National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) has urged the Centre to expedite the peace process and release the leaders and cadres of the militant outfit who are in Guwahati Central Jail.

In a press statement issued on Monday, NDFB general secretary, B. Ohnjalu, said the general assembly of the outfit deliberated thoroughly and at length on Sunday, urging the Centre “not to test the patience of NDFB but to bring about a lasting solution to the long-standing political issues of the Boro community.

The general assembly presided over by NDFB speaker, B. Riminlang, appealed to the Centre to expedite the peace process and immediately release the leaders and cadres who are under judicial custody without conviction for the past nine years.

The outfit further called upon the central government “not to derail and jeopardise the hard-earned peace process in consequence of the fast track trial of session case number 59 (K), 2011 in a CBI Special Court.”

The NDFB general assembly also discussed the impact of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 on the indigenous people of the Northeast, particularly on Boroland, and reiterated its opposition to the proposed legislation.