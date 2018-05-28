Femina Miss India contestant and Bollywood actress Diya Mirza arrives in Tura to flag off the Gaj Yatra as brand ambassador of the Wildlife Trust of India.ST Photo. MEGHALAYANews Alert Diya Mirza flags off Gaj Yatra in Tura By From Our Correspondent Last updated May 28, 2018 The Gaj Yatra campaign was flagged off in the presence of Shri James PK Sangma, the Honble Minister for Home, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Government of Meghalaya; Smt Agatha Sangma, MLA – South Tura;WTI Executive Director & CEO Mr Vivek Menon; and WTI Brand Ambassador Ms Dia Mirza at an event organised in partnership with the Government of Meghalayas Department of Forest & Environment at the Social Mobilisation Experimentation and Learning Centre (SMELC), Dakopgre, Tura, Meghalaya on Monday,28th May 2018. Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) and the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Government of India, formally launched their unique campaign, the Gaj Yatra in Meghalayas Garo Hills today. Photo: Subhamoy Bhattacharjee/WTI
